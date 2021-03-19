Keeping it real! Katharine McPhee gave her 3-week-old son, Rennie, a shout-out for how he’s changed her body.

“Necklace by @communionbyjoy,” the American Idol alum, 36, captioned a Thursday, March 18, Instagram Story selfie. “Boobs by Rennie Foster.”

While the infant’s face could not be seen in the social media upload, his hand was visible on the actress’ chest as he nursed. The Los Angeles native wore gold jewelry and a patterned blue dress in the sweet shot.

The Country Comfort star gave birth to her and David Foster’s baby boy last month. Rennie is her first child and the Grammy winner’s sixth. (The Canada native, 71, is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

On Wednesday, March 17, the new mom told Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb that motherhood was “the best.” She gushed, “It’s the sweetest. I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

The Smash alum revealed her newborn’s name during the Today With Jenna & Hoda appearance, joking that Foster would “kill” her for sharing.

Sure enough, the Broadway star told Jess Cagle later that same day that the composer was “annoyed” with her for announcing Rennie’s moniker.

“Yes, the cat’s out of the bag,” McPhee said on Wednesday. “It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad. … We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private.”

The “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” singer went on to explain the inspiration behind Rennie’s “original” name, saying, “It’s really so original. It came to us honestly two hours before he was born. So it’s a really great family name, but one of [Foster’s] family members didn’t tell us about it until hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that, and I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something.”

She and Foster started dating in 2017 and tied the knot in London two years later. News broke in October 2020 that she was pregnant.