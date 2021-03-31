Bikini body! Katharine McPhee sported a bathing suit five weeks after giving birth to her and David Foster’s son, Rennie.

“Loving my curves because my baby gave them to me,” the American Idol alum, 37, captioned a Tuesday, March 30, mirror selfie. The singer matched her sunglasses to her brown swimsuit in the Instagram upload, accessorizing with gold earrings.

The Los Angeles native welcomed Rennie in February. McPhee called motherhood “the best,” earlier this month during a Today show appearance, gushing, “It’s the sweetest. I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

While the actress went on to reveal her infant’s name at the time, she joked with Jess Cagle later that same day that Foster, 71, was “annoyed” with her for spilling the beans.

“Yes, the cat’s out of the bag,” the Country Comfort star said. “It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad. … We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private.”

The “original” moniker came to the couple “two hours before [their son] was born.” McPhee explained the inspiration behind it, telling Cagle, 55: “It’s a really great family name, but one of [Foster’s] family members didn’t tell us about it until hours before he was born. It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that, and I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something.”

News broke in October 2020 that the Smash alum was expecting her first child, one year after she and the Grammy winner tied the knot in London. The “Love Story” singer was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Foster has been married four other times — to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, to Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, to Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and to Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. In addition to Rennie, the Canada native is the father of daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.