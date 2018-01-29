David Foster has a ton of love for Katharine McPhee! The music producer, 68, called the 33-year-old singer “my girl” during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at Steven Tyler’s inaugural Grammy Awards viewing party in Hollywood on Sunday, January 28.

After Foster told Us on the red carpet that he attended the party to support the Aerosmith frontman’s Jaine’s Fund charity for sexual abuse victims, McPhee signaled for him to walk inside with her. “Excuse me, I’ve got to go get my girl,” he gushed.

When asked about their relationship, the Grammy winner laughed and responded, “Oh, we don’t talk about that.”

Foster and McPhee first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu. They began stepping out together on a regular basis in September, and were even seen kissing during a lunch date in Beverly Hills in late November.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

The Canadian musician’s daughter Sara Foster has given the relationship her stamp of approval. “We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” she told Us exclusively in December. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

David was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

