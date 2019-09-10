A family affair! Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster stepped out at the 44th Annual Toronto Film Festival Tribute Gala on Monday, September 9.

The 35-year-old American Idol alum stunned in an oversized black blazer dress as she supported her 69-year-old husband at the premiere of his new documentary, David Foster: Off the Record. The twosome looked so in love as they made their way down the carpet nearly three months after they exchanged vows in London.

Three of the music producer’s daughters from previous relationships — Erin Foster, Amy Foster and Jordan Foster — were also in attendance.

Erin shared videos from inside the event with McPhee via her Instagram Story.

“We survived the documentary of our dad/husband,” the Barely Famous alum, 37, wrote alongside a post of herself taking a shot with her stepmother.

Erin also shared clips of the two women singing along to Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing,” which was written by David, at their table.

“Fans,” she jokingly captioned the video as her father played piano and singer-songwriter Sheléa performed the popular track.

McPhee, for her part, posted a bathroom selfie with Erin and Jordan, 33.

“Bad bitches only,” the former Smash star captioned the pic via her Instagram Story.

McPhee and David were first linked in May 2017 following his divorce from Yolanda Hadid. A little over a year later, the Canadian musician popped the question in July 2018.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s really so happy … The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London in June 2019.

Scroll through to see photos from their first red carpet as husband and wife: