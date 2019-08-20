Erin Foster Is Engaged to Simon Tikhman After 1 Year of Dating





Erin Foster is engaged to Simon Tikhhman, the happy news coming less than two months after her father, David Foster, walked down the aisle with Katharine McPhee.

Sara Foster, Erin’s older sister, broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, sharing an image of the Barely Famous actress, 36, holding up her engagement ring. “Ladies, i guess the moral of the story is stay crazy because apparently it gets you a ring,” Sara, 38, quipped in the caption, tagging the bride-to-be in the post.

Moments later, Erin shared an Instagram photo of her shocked reaction. “How on earth did I pull this off,” she captioned the pic.

Many celebrities commented on Sara’s post, including McPhee, who added four smiling-face-with-hearts emojis. Gwyneth Paltrow, meanwhile, wrote, “Awwwwwww.”

Us Weekly revealed Erin’s relationship with the businessman in August 2018. “It has been around six months and they are very serious,” one source told Us at the time. Another insider added, “Erin and Simon met through mutual friends in L.A. Things are going well. Simon is a really good guy and treats Erin wonderfully.”

The Daddy Issues star has plenty of wedding inspiration after attending David’s wedding to McPhee in London this June. She and Sara have also shown a healthy sense of humor about the 35-year-old Scorpion alum becoming their stepmother. On Instagram, Erin called McPhee “Mommmyyy,” before cracking a joke about her dad’s lavish wedding plans. “There goes my inheritance,” she wrote.

All jokes aside, Erin and Sara both seem tight with McPhee, with Erin even helping the Waitress actress change her Instagram handle to @katharinefoster. “David’s daughter Erin, who’s friends with somebody who works at Instagram, was like, ‘Do you want to change it?’” McPhee told Extra in an interview published on Monday, August 19. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, if you can change it.’ And it just got changed!”

