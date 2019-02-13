The trolling continues! Katharine McPhee isn’t afraid to joke about her relationship with David Foster — and humor extends to her fiancé’s family as well.

The 69-year-old music producer’s daughter Erin Foster heard a rumor that her dad and the American Idol alum, 34, are planning to drop $50 million on their upcoming wedding. The Barely Famous alum, 36, posted a screenshot of blog about the speculation to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 13, and cheekily captioned it, “There goes my inheritance.” Erin’s older sister Sara Foster quipped in the comments section, “Our inheritance was gone a long time ago FYI.”

The trolling continued when actor David Spade jumped in and added: “Nick [Jonas] and Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] have them beat with [a] 50 million day wedding.”

As always, McPhee was a good sport about her soon-to-be stepdaughter’s joke and replied to a commenter, “The gift bags are going to be insane.”

Earlier this month, the Daddy Issues creator told Us Weekly exclusively that the Broadway actress is “so funny.” However, Sara, 38, said that McPhee “holds her tongue [on social media] a lot.” She noted: “If I were her, I would be taking down trolls all day. I wouldn’t be able to star on Broadway because I’d be too busy taking down trolls. She’s really funny.”

The former Smash actress and the Canadian musician first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted getting cozy on a date in Malibu in May 2017. They went public with the relationship a year later at the Met Gala in New York City and Us confirmed their engagement in July 2018.

A source told Us last month, “David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” but the details are still up in the air. “They haven’t done any major planning yet, or even set a date,” the insider added.

“[They are considering] a very small wedding in London for about 30 people,” a second source explained. “They both want to make it a very private, small event.”

