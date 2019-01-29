Keeping things low-key. Katharine McPhee and her fiancé, David Foster, are starting to think about their upcoming wedding — and they don’t want it to be an all-out extravaganza.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that “David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” but the the couple are still figuring things out. “They haven’t done any major planning yet, or even set a date,” the insider adds.

A second source reiterates that while people may expect the pair “to have a huge wedding,” they are actually considering “a very small wedding in London for about 30 people. They both want to make it a very private, small event.”

The first source adds that the nuptials likely won’t take place until “summer or fall” because the American Idol alum, 34, will be busy starring in the London West End production of Waitress the musical until May.

McPhee and Foster, 69, went public with their relationship at the Met Gala in May 2018, one year after they were seen getting cozy in Malibu. In July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that they were engaged.

“We’re all great,” the music producer told Access Live a week after he proposed on a mountain in Anacapri, Italy. “We’re all happy.”

On Sunday, January 27, the Smash alum joked that she was having a difficult time selecting her bridesmaids. “Picking your bridal party is like a real life Myspace top 8,” she tweeted.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster, who has known his now-fiancée for more than a decade, played the piano at her and Cokas’ 2008 reception. The Canadian musician, meanwhile, has said “I do” four times in the past (to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid) and has five daughters: Erin, Sara, Amy, Jordan and Allison.

