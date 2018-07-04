Does this mean they’re happy for them? David Foster‘s daughters, Erin and Sara Foster, reacted to news of his engagement to Katharine McPhee, posting funny comments on the music producer’s Instagram account.

Barely Famous star Erin, 35, commented on a pic of her dad, 68, and his future wife, on Tuesday, July 3, calling the American Idol alum, 34, “Mommmyyy.”

Meet the Fosters. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, 90210 alum Sara, 37, teased the newly engaged couple by writing, “Out of the country. What did I miss?”

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, after a year of dating.

Sara told Us back in December 2017 that she and her siblings were happy about their father’s relationship with the singer.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara told Us. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

Erin joked about her dad’s new relationship in September, posting a photo of the new couple of Snapchat, with the caption, “Excited about my new step mom,” and writing “My parents” on a video of the Scorpion actress performing while accompanied on the piano by David.

McPhee met the Grammy-winning producer in 2006 when he mentored her on American Idol. Two years later he played the piano at her wedding to Nick Cokas. The singer and her husband split in 2016.

The Smash alum’s new fiancé has been married four times, with his most recent marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid ending in 2015 after four years.

