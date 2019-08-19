



A supportive family! After marrying David Foster, Katharine McPhee was able to get her Instagram handle changed to “Katharine Foster” — all thanks to her new husband’s daughter, Erin Foster.

“I got some Instagram pulls there,” McPhee, 35, told Extra in an interview released on Monday, August 19. “David’s daughter Erin, who’s friends with somebody who works at Instagram was like, ‘Do you want to change it?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, if you can change it.’ And it just got changed!”

The Waitress actress confessed that she isn’t worried about how her new handle will impact her account going forward, adding: “I don’t get overly fussy, like, ‘Oh, no, people won’t be able to find me, I won’t get more followers.’ It’s like, Instagram is like a tool to communicate with your fans, but it’s also a personal thing for me.”

The former Smash star wed the 69-year old music producer in London on June 28. The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, but a source later confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly in October of that year.

The pair got engaged in June 2018. For their nuptials, the singer-actress wore a wedding gown designed by Zac Posen.

McPhee recently opened up about the reason she chose to take David’s last name after their summer ceremony.

“I’ve always liked the idea that it’s still a traditional thing that exists in our society,” McPhee told Entertainment Tonight at the Vocal Star seminar on Sunday, August 18. “I like the idea. I think it’s romantic and it’s a great last name.”

The American Idol alum noted to ET that she is a “romantic,” which gave her further incentive to take her spouse’s surname. However, she admitted that she is not used to being referred to as “Mrs. Foster” just yet.

“We’ve been away since we’ve been married, so not [yet], but I love it,” she explained to the news outlet. “I just love the ring of it, so I’m enjoying it.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!