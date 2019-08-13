



Proving time and again they don’t care what people think! Katharine McPhee and her husband, David Foster, made their feelings clear about people’s thoughts of their 34-year age difference on Monday, August 12.

“Nobody gives a s–t,” the music producer, 69, said when addressing it onstage during night two of the new LGBTQ+ travel company Vacaya’s Inaugural Cruise on the Celebrity Summit.

McPhee, 35, and Foster have been outspoken on how they aren’t bothered by the constant scrutiny of their relationship. In January, the American Idol alum hit back at a social media user who expressed her disgust of Foster and McPhee’s relationship.

“Is anyone else totally disturbed by @katharinemcphee and her geriatric love? #daddyissues,” the Twitter user wrote, to which McPhee replied, “Oh i LOVE that demi lovato song,” referring to Demi Lovato’s 2017 song “Daddy Issues.”

McPhee wed the Canada native in a glamorous ceremony at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London in June.

“Friends and family were given a tour of London the day before the wedding,” an insider dished of their elaborate wedding weekend. “They didn’t know where the reception was being held until the day of. Everything was very tight-lipped. Phones weren’t allowed at the reception, and David himself encouraged guests not to post any photos prior to the moment when Katharine walked down the aisle.”

Earlier this month, the Waitress actress shared her desire to start a family with Foster — something his adult children are completely onboard with. McPhee opened up about bringing kids of her own into the world during a discussion with stepdaughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster at an event in the Hamptons.

Erin, 36, and Sara, 38, chimed in noting they “fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.”

David shares daughters Erin, Sara and Jordan, 32, with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer. He is also father of Amy, 46, whom he shares with ex-wife B.J. Cook, and 49-year-old daughter Allison from a previous relationship.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!