Love is in the air! Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster couldn’t hold back their excitement on Friday, June 28, as they stepped out in London for their evening wedding reception.

The American Idol alum, 35, switched from her white Zac Posen gown into an ice blue dress. McPhee paired her look with strappy, open-toe heels and minimal jewelry with her massive engagement ring and wedding band on full display.

The 69-year-old record producer, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a matching bow tie. The duo held hands and looked lucky in love as they arrived at their celebration in Mayfair, London. Earlier in the day, the couple said “I do” in front of approximately 100 guests, including the groom’s daughters Sara and Erin Foster, at the Church of Saint Yeghiche.

Prior to walking down the aisle, the Smash alum penned a sweet tribute to Foster on Instagram. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it,” she wrote. “Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

McPhee “looked so pretty” in her custom strapless dress by Posen, an insider told Us Weekly. The Waitress star was glowing from a facial she began her big day with. “The secret to a calm and collected bride,” McPhee captioned a video of herself relaxing as she indulged in the spa treatment ahead of the nuptials. “And maybe a little Xanax. But this girl makes me feel soooo good.”

Foster proposed to McPhee at the top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy, while on vacation in July 2018. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement,” an insider dished to Us at the time. “They are very much in love.”

Prior to their relationship, Foster played the piano at McPhee’s first wedding to Nick Cokas, with whom she was married to from 2008 to 2016. The songwriter, for his part, has been married four times. His ex-wives include B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Foster is dad of five daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

Scroll down to see more photos of McPhee and Foster at their wedding reception!