Shade! Katharine McPhee had the best response to an internet troll who made fun of fiancé David Foster’s age.

The Smash alum, 34, has poked fun at the 34-year-old gap between her and the 69-year-old music producer multiple times in the past, so when a Twitter user tried to upset her by calling Foster “geriatric,” she took the diss in stride.

“Is anyone else totally disturbed by @katharinemcphee and her geriatric love? #daddyissues,” the person tweeted on Wednesday, January 16, to which McPhee hilariously clapped back, “Oh i LOVE that demi lovato song,” referring to Demi Lovato’s 2017 tune “Daddy Issues.”

McPhee’s former Smash costar Andy Mientus then replied, “Imagine not appreciating a dzatty [sic]” and included a GIF of Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness saying the word “basic” repeatedly. The Scorpion actress tweeted back, “IMAGINE A WORLD LIKE THAT.”

Foster and McPhee first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 after they were seen getting cozy in Malibu. They kept their relationship private for several months before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York City in May 2018. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed the news of their engagement.

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri, [Italy],” the American Idol season 5 runner-up wrote on Instagram shortly after the proposal. “[It was] totally dark only stars.”

Prior to her relationship with Foster, McPhee was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. (Foster played the piano during the wedding reception at the time.) The composer, meanwhile, was married to four different women in the past: B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 until 2017. The Grammy winner also has five children: Erin, Sara, Amy, Jordan and Allison.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!