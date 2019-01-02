The Foster-McPhee family had quite the memorable 2018! After a whirlwind year of engagements, new relationships and epic clapbacks, the close-knit clan traveled to Lanai, Hawaii, to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who got engaged in July 2018, looked so in love as they spent quality time together at the Four Seasons resort. An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that the lovebirds seemed “extremely happy together” throughout the vacation and “were amazingly sweet” to fans and performers at the hotel.

The couple also hung out beachside with both of their families before ringing in 2019 with live music and laughter.

Scroll down to see photos from their luxurious getaway!