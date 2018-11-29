How Katharine McPhee, David Foster Are Spending the Holidays

The family that vacations together, stays together. Katharine McPhee, her fiancé David Foster and his brood are jetting off for the holidays, according to the music producers daughters, Erin and Sara Foster.

“I don’t know who’s hosting! We always do everything at Sara’s house because she has the kids. Everything revolves around the kids,” Erin, 36, told Us Weekly of their plans at Rachel Zoe’s Holiday/Resort 2019 collection presentation at Caruso’s Palisades Village in California on Wednesday, November 28. “So we all go where the children are, so that’s where we’re going to focus our energy on again. Thanksgiving and Christmas are basically the same thing over and over again except there’s just more presents on Christmas.”

However, it won’t all be low-key. “We’re going to go to Hawaii,” Erin gushed. “The whole bunch of us!”

Older sister, Sara, 37, also mirrored the excitement for the upcoming celebrations — including getting out of town with her famous family.

“You know, our family’s in a very good place right now. Lot of love, lot of laughter, everyone is really loving on one another,” the 90210 alum dished. “My kids are getting older, so that’s fun. My dad makes them call him ‘uncle’ instead of ‘grandpa.’ I’m just kidding. I mean, yes, I’m not kidding.”

Sara added: “But we’re going to Hawaii … All of us!” Though David and McPhee, 34, live together, it doesn’t mean they’re hosting the gatherings, with Sara reiterating that the pair will be present for the vacation. “We’ll all be together in Hawaii.”

The sisters couldn’t be happier about the their dad and McPhee’s impending nuptials. The couple got engaged in July after a year of dating. “She’s going to be my dad’s wife and they’re so cute together and she’s very mature,” Sara told Us at the event where guests enjoyed Perrier-Jouet champagne, cocktails by Avion Tequila and Absolute Elyx and enjoyed a DJ set by MADD. “She’s way more mature than me. She’s very sophisticated, but no, she’s so cool. She’s like a friend … She is my friend!”

Erin shared a similar sentiment. “She’s great! She’s like a friend. We get along, it’s just so easy. It really is.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

