Love is in the air. David Foster is not the only member of his family enjoying a romance — his daughter Erin Foster has a new boyfriend named Simon Tikhman, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It has been around six months and they are very serious,” the source tells Us of the Barely Famous alum and the managing partner at The Fund by First Access Entertainment, which mentors entrepreneurs in the fields of fashion, music and marketing.

Foster, 35, shared photos with her new beau on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 18, making a funny face in one pic as she joked that it was “a framer.”

The actress, who played Heather on The O.C. and has appeared in TV shows including Castle and NCIS: Los Angeles, was previously linked to Samantha Ronson. The pair split in 2015 after dating for nine months. Her relationship with a guy named Jensen was chronicled on her VH1 reality show later that year, with the writer saying, “I was lesbian for a minute, but now I’m all D. Not all D, just love his D.”

Erin and sister Sara Foster have been outspoken this year in their support of their father’s engagement to American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, with Erin jokingly calling the Smash alum “Mommmyyy” in a comment on an Instagram pic after the couple announced their engagement last month.

She previously poked fun at the music producer’s relationship with McPhee last September, posting a photo of the new couple on Snapchat with the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara told Us in December. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

