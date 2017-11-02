Calls for celebration! David Foster celebrated his 68th birthday on Wednesday, November 1, with Katharine McPhee at Craig’s restaurant in L.A.

The casual duo dined alongside Foster’s daughters Sara and Erin, the latter of whom took to Snapchat to document the festivities. Also joining the group was pal Brody Jenner.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Foster and McPhee, 33, “spaced out the times they walked [into the restaurant] because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves.”

As Us exclusively reported in October, the music producer and the American Idol alum have been seeing each other. “It’s a little more than casual, but they’re not exclusive,” a source told Us at the time. “Kat thinks they should be a little more serious, but it’s mainly casual on his part.”

McPhee has also become well acquainted with Foster’s family. “She’s gone out to dinner with his daughters Erin and Sara,” the insider added. “Kat was with them at David’s charity event [in Vancouver, Canada on October 21].”

Another source close to the couple said, “David Foster and Katharine are hooking up and casually dating on the down low. They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels. There is potential for things to escalate in the future. They were working together and things blossomed as they worked closer with one another. Erin and Sara are particularly fond of Katharine and think she is just the most wonderful person. They are totally team McFoster!”

The season 5 Idol runner-up and Foster sparked romance rumors in May after they were spotted cozying up during a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. They refueled speculation in September when Erin, 35, shared a photo of the duo at the Grammy Museum Gala alongside the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

The “Over It” singer finalized her divorce from Nick Cokas in February 2016, nearly two years after her initial filing. The former couple’s marriage crumbled after she was photographed making out with her former Smash director Michael Morris. She was later linked to actor Elyes Gabel and businessman Nick Harborne.

Meanwhile, Foster was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

