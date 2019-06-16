Closing one chapter — and starting a new one. Katharine McPhee performed her final Waitress show on Saturday, June 15, capping it off with a sweet shoutout to fiancé David Foster.

“I would stay here and do the show longer,” McPhee, 35, admitted to the audience during curtain call at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End on Saturday. “But my fiancé, who I’m about to marry, he’s endured enough separation.”

The Smash alum continued: “We both have. FaceTime is our best friend.”

McPhee also posted a series of photos and videos to commemorate her time in the show, which she also starred in on Broadway. “More than anything, I’m gonna miss every single one of you who came to see me and screamed at the top of their lungs every night,” she captioned footage of two fans praising the performer.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that the former Scorpion actress and the music producer, 69, got engaged after first sparking romance rumors in May 2017.

“David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” an insider told Us in January. A second source added, “They both want to make it a very private, small event.”

The American Idol alum teased fans with a bridal look in a January Instagram post. “Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos!” she wrote at the time, tagging stylist and future stepdaughter Jordan Foster. “It was such a happy day.”

After the couple were spotted at a Beverly Hills courthouse on May 16, Us confirmed they obtained a marriage license. “Kat and David are so elated and cannot wait to get married,” said a source. “They complete each other.”

This won’t be the first time that McPhee or Foster tie the knot. The Grammy winner was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. He is also a father of five daughters, including Sara Foster and Erin Foster.

McPhee, for her part, was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

