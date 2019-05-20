Wedding bells are ringing! Katharine McPhee and David Foster have obtained a marriage license, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Kat and David are so elated and cannot wait to get married,” the source tells Us, noting that the couple are trying to keep their wedding plans “under wraps.”

“At the end of the day, this is a period of love and happiness for them and no one else,” the source explains. “They complete each other.”

The duo were spotted outside a Beverly Hills courthouse on Friday, May 16, with Foster holding papers.

Foster, 69, proposed to McPhee, 35, during a romantic Italian vacation in July 2018 after more than a year of dating. Back in January, the American Idol alum gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress fitting.

“Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos! It was such a happy day,” McPhee wrote alongside a photo of herself in a fitted, silk white wedding dress. She clarified: “It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share ❤️.”

More recently, the Smash alum celebrated another pre-wedding milestone — her bachelorette party! McPhee’s friends threw her a surprise bash complete with strippers, shots and penis straws on May 4.

The “Over It” singer donned a “Bride” tiara and veil for the occasion, while also showing off her gorgeous engagement ring and fresh manicure in a selfie shared via her Instagram Story.

An insider previously told Us that McPhee and Foster are aiming to tie the knot in “summer or fall.”

“David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” the insider told Us in January. A second source added at the time that the pair were considering a “a very small wedding in London for about 30 people.”

The second source added: “They both want to make it a very private, small event.”

This is not the first wedding for McPhee or Foster. The Waitress star was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Foster, who met McPhee on the set of American Idol in 2006, even played piano at his fiancée’s first nuptials.

The Grammy-winning producer, for his part, has exchanged vows four times. Foster was married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to May 2017. He has five children including Sara and Erin Foster.

