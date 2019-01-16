Bride-to-be Katharine McPhee shared an inside peek from her wedding dress fitting on January 16. The former Smash star Instagrammed a picture of herself in a fitted, silk white wedding dress donned with a long lacy veil that looked absolutely stunning. The only thing is, it wasn’t actually her dress.

The actress wanted to share a memory from her amazing day at her wedding dress fitting, accompanied by future step-daughter and stylist to the stars Jordan Foster without revealing her own gown choice. So she seems to have tossed on a different frock in the snap.

“Wedding dress fittings today with @jordiefos! It was such a happy day. (It’s not the dress, but just wanted to share),” she clarified in the caption.

Apparently, her day was one filled with emotion. When one of her followers asked in the comments if it was normal to tear up over the picture, the former American Idol contestant responded, “I cried today too! So yes!”

Music mogul David Foster proposed to McPhee back in July 2018 while vacationing in Capri, Italy. They have yet to announce a date for the wedding, but a source told Us last fall that the actress doesn’t want to have a long engagement. That and the fact that McPhee’s picked out and is currently getting her dress fitted hints that the big day is on the near horizon.

Even though we love the sophisticated dress in her Instagram feed, if she tried on something this beautiful and passed, we can’t wait to see what the wedding dress she actually chose looks like.

