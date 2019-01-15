In her first Instagram post of 2019, Demi Lovato showed us a glimpse of her bridesmaid’s look for her best friend Jenna Schubart’s wedding on January 14.

In the selfie, we can see she wore a long-sleeve, lacy navy blue dress, diamond stud earrings with a diamond necklace. A fan account tracked down the dress she wore or at least a very similar style, reporting that it’s Lulus Awaken My Love Maxi Dress. The best part: It only cost $86.

For the rest of the look, her jet-black hair was blown out into loose curls that were glossy and beautiful. As for her makeup, she kept it classic and simple. Her as-always sharp brows not only shaped her face but also drew attention to her beautiful honey-brown eyes. She further emphasized them with minimal, neutral eye shadow tones and mile-long lashes. She kept everything else pretty muted with her contour on point and a nude lipstick that matched her skin tone.

“I was a bridesmaid yesterday for my sister/ former babysitter/friend of 23 years… I love you,” she wrote in the caption. “What a perfect wedding for a perfect couple!!”

After the difficult year the Skyscraper singer had, we’re happy to see her kicking off 2019 on such a high note. After accidentally overdosing last July, the pop star went to a 90-day rehab program last summer. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote in an Instagram shortly before checking in. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.”

