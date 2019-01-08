Allison Williams is an under-the-radar street style icon. Sure, she always gets recognition for her stunning red carpet looks but this girl brings it off the red carpet too. Yesterday, January 7, she proved that to be just the case when she stepped out in an all-silver ensemble that’s our new winter wardrobe inspiration.

Leaving Build studios, the former Girls actress walked through New York City looking fearless and fashionable draped entirely in the metallic shade. Underneath a long textured coat, Williams wore a shiny, high-neckline jumpsuit with a waist-cinching belt that gave the whole outfit a bit of shape. She even wore silver statement rings on each hand! The only thing that varied in color was her burgundy shoes, which you could hardly even see underneath the wide pant-leg yet provided a surprise hit of color as she walked.

Although this idea of matchy-matchy clothes — especially in a shiny color — seems flashy the look was actually incredibly elegant and tasteful thanks to her unexpected choice of rich, satin fabric.

It wasn’t only her outfit that caught our attention. Her makeup was the perfect balance of soft and striking. The sharp lines of her eyes and brows added edge to the pastel pinks on her eyelids, cheeks and lips.

Williams was at Build promoting her new role in Netflix’s The Series of Unfortunate Events. While there, she gushed about the award-winning film she starred in last year, Get Out. “I even said to my publicist that this film is gonna be nominated for an Oscar,” she told the interviewer.

