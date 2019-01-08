Proof David and Victoria Beckham May Be the Most Stylish Couple Ever

The couple that dresses together, stays together … or at least that’s what David and Victoria Beckham have seemingly proven over the course of their 20 years of marriage. While there is no denying the couple’s fashion sense has evolved (for the better!) in the last two decades, there is also no denying their eternal style star status – or their penchant for complementary ensembles.

Whether it was their iconic matching leather looks at the June 1999 opening of a Versace store in London just weeks before their wedding, their super chic royal wedding looks or their ultra-glam black tie style, the former footballer and pop star are always sartorially in sync.

Keep scrolling for a look at the Beckhams hottest couples style moments!