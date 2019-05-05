The countdown to Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s wedding is officially on! The Waitress star celebrated her upcoming nuptials at a surprise bachelorette party on Saturday, May 4 — and her pals pulled out all of the stops.

McPhee, 35, took to Instagram ahead of the bash to share a mirror selfie that showed her at a makeup table wearing a “Bride” tiara with a veil. On display in the pic was the American Idol alum’s gorgeous engagement ring from Foster, 69, that shined along with her pink manicure.

As things got started, McPhee took to her Instagram Stories to share an inside look at the party which included her drinking from a shot glass necklace and — you guessed it — getting a lap dance from male strippers dressed as firemen. The former Smash star ended the night with a solo dance at a bar.

“THE TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX (DRUNKO),” McPhee captioned the clip. She later shared that the surprise came following her Waitress performance earlier Saturday night.

Foster popped the question to his bride-to-be during a romantic trip to Anacapri, Italy in July 2018 after one year of dating. The duo went public with their romance at the Met Gala two months prior, and haven’t been shy to show their love ever since.

“David and Katharine are leaning toward a small wedding,” a source told Us Weekly in January, noting that the couple were aiming for a “summer or fall” celebration due to McPhee’s busy schedule as she performs in the London West End production of Waitress until May. “They haven’t done any major planning yet, or even set a date.”

A second insider added that though people expect McPhee and music producer “to have a huge wedding,” they are actually thinking about “a very small wedding in London for about 30 people” because “they both want to make it a very private, small event.”

Scroll down to see photos of McPhee’s “Katchelorette” party!