Everything We Know About Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s Wedding

Going to the chapel! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are set to tie the knot.

The Grammy-award winning music producer and the American Idol alum, whose age gap is more than 30 years, first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2017. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

After stepping out together on several occasions, McPhee and Foster made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. Two months later, he popped the question on a mountain in Anacapri, Italy.

“Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff,” McPhee joked in a text message to her friend, which she shared on Instagram. “He said it was one or the other, And in the end he spared me.”

Following the engagement news, a source told Us that Foster believes “Katharine is his true love and muse.”

This won’t be the first time that McPhee or Foster make their way down the aisle. The producer, for his part, was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017. (While Foster and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum split in 2015, it took two years for their divorce to be finalized.)

Foster is also a father of five. The composer’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster gushed to Us about McPhee in May.

“We love our future stepmom,” Sara exclusively told Us. “Our dad’s very happy and we’re excited.”

Erin added, “We got very lucky that she is so funny and we genuinely are friends with her.”

McPhee, meanwhile, was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Scroll through for all the details of McPhee and Foster’s upcoming nuptials: