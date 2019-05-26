All in the family. Erin and Sara Foster praised their soon-to-be stepmom, Katharine McPhee, ahead of the actress’ wedding with their father, David Foster.

Erin, 36, and Sara, 38, spoke with Us Weekly at the Cointreau X Bumble Margarita Monday at The Bowery Hotel on Monday, May 20, about how the American Idol alum fits into their family.

“We love our future stepmom,” Sara exclusively told Us. “Our dad’s very happy and we’re excited.”

As for the sisters’ “favorite part” about McPhee, the pair suggested her sense of humor is a big perk. “We got very lucky that she is so funny and we genuinely are friends with her,” Erin shared.

The 90210 alum added that one would need to “have a sense of humor to be in this family.”

McPhee, 35, and David, 69, got engaged while on vacation in Italy in July 2018 after beginning their romantic relationship more than a year before. At the time, she revealed via Instagram that her future spouse proposed to her “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri” as it “was totally dark” and “only stars” were out.

Ahead of their engagement, the Smash alum dated her Scorpion costar Elyes Gabel for nearly two years before splitting in 2016. She was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014.

The Canadian record producer, for his part, has tied the knot four times. He was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

Us reported on Monday that the soon-to-be-married couple have gotten their marriage license. “Kat and David are so elated and cannot wait to get married,” a source shared with Us.

“At the end of the day, this is a period of love and happiness for them and no one else,” the source continued. “They complete each other.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin