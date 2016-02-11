Onward. Katharine McPhee finalized her divorce from her husband of six years, Nick Cokas, on Monday, February 8, and the couple’s assets have been divided.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, McPhee, 31, will pay Cokas, 50, up to $400,000 a year in spousal support, and will need to pay him a total of $102,616 within the next few days.

The pair will split all of the actress’ earnings from her now-canceled NBC show, Smash, and will similarly go 50/50 on any income she may have earned from songs created during their marriage.

According to TMZ, the Scorpion star will get to keep her 2012 Mercedes-Benz M Class SUV, and Cokas will retain the 2013 Jeep Wrangler.

McPhee first filed for divorce in May 2014, seven months after she was spotted kissing her married Smash director, Michael Morris.

At the time, the American Idol alum stated that she and Cokas had been separated for a while when the incriminating photos were snapped. (Morris has since reconciled with his wife, actress Mary McCormack, with whom he shares three young daughters.)

“She is SO embarrassed she was caught,” a source told Us. “She should have known better!”

McPhee is currently dating her Scorpion costar Elyes Gabel; the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted smooching between takes on the L.A. set in August 2014.

