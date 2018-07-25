For him. Katharine McPhee returned to her starring role in the Broadway musical Waitress and dedicated her first show back to her late father, Daniel McPhee.

“Dad, this one’s for you,” the Smash alum, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of herself backstage before the Tuesday, July 24, performance. “@waitressmusical here we go…”

McPhee announced her father’s passing on July 16. “I can’t believe I’m even writing this. But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.”

She continued: “He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same. I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts.” McPhee canceled some of her Waitress appearances shortly before her father’s death because of a family emergency.

The Scorpion star has had a bittersweet month. Us Weekly confirmed her engagement to David Foster on July 3. McPhee revealed on Instagram Saturday, July 21, that her father shared in her joy: “My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation.”

