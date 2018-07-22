Katharine McPhee is showing off her bling! Though the “Over It” singer is still mourning the death of her father, Daniel McPhee, she took some time to celebrate love on Saturday, July 21, taking to Instagram to give followers a closer look at her stunning sparkler.

“It’s been a hard week. Lots of tears but I want to thank my friends and family for all the love and support. My dad was so happy for me. My ring was the last thing I showed my dad before he passed and makes me smile when I look at this as a reminder of our last conversation,” she wrote.

She also shared a sweet piece of advice she received from fiancé David Foster that she says has been helping her cope: “And now I’m ready to share with all of you what has been my sunshine amongst this painful loss. My love wisely said to me the other day that ‘death is the only thing that is 100 percent inevitable and the thing we are least prepared for.’ So today we’re celebrating life and not forgetting love.”

Hours later, she gave a sweet nod to her beau before performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for the crowd at Oceana’s 11th Annual SeaChange Summer Party benefit in Laguna Beach, California.

“Fun fact that this song that I love so very much, it’s so universal for so many things,” she told the audience. “There [is] crazy stuff [that’s] happening in the world and I get to sing this song for all of you. It was produced 12 years ago by the man who I’m marrying. And I met him, it’s a really crazy story, people have a lot of opinions about it, but I’m really happy and it’s just a beautiful love story.”

It was just on July 16, that McPhee, 34, had a post of a very different kind to share, revealing that her father had died just two weeks after her engagement to Foster, 68. “It is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated,” she wrote on Instagram.

The American Idol alum and the legendary musician got engaged in July after Foster proposed at the top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy, where the couple was vacationing.

The singer later slammed trolls for criticizing the 34-year age gap between her and Foster and referring to the musician as her “dad”: “Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” she tweeted on July 6. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

Foster’s daughter, Amy Foster, also had a message for haters when she spoke to Us at Comic-Con on Friday, July 21: “I’m so close with [Katharine],” she said. “She’s amazing and funny, fun, smart, elegant, timeless, beautiful, talented. I can’t say enough about her. I know that some people have been hating on that relationship, all I can tell you is it absolutely works when you see them together. It’s love. They complement each other perfectly.”

