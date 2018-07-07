Katharine McPhee doesn’t care what you think! The 34-year-old Smash actress is basking in her newly engaged glow and isn’t going to stand for critics who question her upcoming nuptials to fiancé David Foster.

Three days after confirming their engagement, McPhee slammed online trolls who had been seemingly bashing her relationship to Foster — who is 34 years her senior — referring to him as her “dad.”

y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me.

thank you for coming to my TED talk. — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) July 6, 2018

“Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me,” the American Idol alum tweeted on Friday, July 6. “Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

The witty response came after she joked earlier that day that she had just returned to America and asked her followers, “what did I miss?”

While some supportive commenters gave their well wishes and congratulations, others took a different approach. “Well, apparently you have no self worth and are now engaged to a creepy old man. There’s that. #sogross #henasty #nowyounastytoo,” one follower wrote.

Another added: “The news that you’re marrying a really really old guy.”

A rep for McPhee confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 3, that the music producer had popped the question while the pair vacationed in Italy. McPhee detailed the romantic proposal in an Instagram post later that same day, revealing that Foster did it “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri.”

The couple first sparked dating speculation in May 2017 when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu and made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Met Gala exactly one year later.

This will be Foster’s fifth marriage and McPhee’s second. Foster previously played piano at McPhee’s first wedding when she married Nick Cokas in 2008. The former couple split in 2016.

