Katharine McPhee is mourning the loss of her father, Daniel McPhee, two weeks after she announced her engagement to David Foster.

“I can’t believe I’m even writing this. But it is with heavy heart that I share that my sweet sweet Papa left this earth yesterday morning. We as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated,” the Smash alum, 34, revealed late Monday, July 16, via Instagram.

“He was my biggest fan, my biggest champion, always telling me to ‘Give em hell kid!’ He was so kind and caring and made sure we knew how much he loved us. Not sure my heart will ever be the same,” she continued, alongside photos of him. “I’m so sad he missed my broadway debut. But when I return to the stage next week I hope he can watch it in peace and from up above. Thank you to all my friends who’ve been so loving and supportive these last 48 hours. I love you Papa. I already miss you so much. This hurts.”

Two days prior, McPhee abruptly had to cancel her Waitress performances to be with her loved ones, but did not give further details at the time.

“Hey my Waitress fans… I’m so so sorry to inform you I will be out this weekend from the shows,” she tweeted on Saturday, July 14. “I’m having to fly back to L.A. right now for a family emergency. It breaks my heart to disappoint anyone. Sending all my love.”

Earlier this month, McPhee was in much better spirits. Foster, 68, popped the question while the couple vacationed in Italy. This will be her second marriage and his fifth.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!