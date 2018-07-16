Linda Thompson wants nothing but the best for her ex-husband David Foster. The former actress spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the music producer’s engagement to Katharine McPhee.

“I wish them well,” the 68-year-old told Us at Holly Robinson Peete’s 20th annual HollyRod DesignCare Gala in Malibu on Saturday, July 14. She added that she “can’t dodge” the headline-making news about Foster, 68, and McPhee, 34.

“I think the only thing that’s a real deterrent, I think, is the age difference,” Thompson said. “But I think life doesn’t have any guarantees anyway. If you find someone you love, go for it, you know? [McPhee is] a lovely person. She’s beautiful and she’s talented, and they have that musicality in common, so that goes a long way.”

The former beauty pageant queen was married to the 16-time Grammy winner from 1991 to 2005. She was previously wed to Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) from 1981 to 1986. She and the Olympian, 68, are the parents of sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 34, the latter of whom tied the knot with Kaitlynn Carter on the Indonesian island of Sumba on June 2.

“They had a glorious wedding, but they only had 50 of their friends, so they wanted me to give them a celebration party here [in California], which I’m in the midst of planning without a personal assistant or party planner,” Thompson told Us. “Like, 200 people!”

Thompson hopes that the Hills alum and the blogger expand their family sooner than later. “I mean, I don’t want to push them. But I’m ready!” she said with a laugh. “I’m ready when they are.”

Foster and McPhee, for their part, became engaged earlier this month while vacationing in Italy. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to David,” a source recently told Us. “They are very much in love. … David says that Katharine is his true love and muse.”

