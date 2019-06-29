They do (again)! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged vows in France on Saturday, June 29, just weeks after their top-secret Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning Louis Vuitton ensemble on the big day.

The Jonas Brothers member, 29, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, have been legally married since May 1, when they became husband and wife at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas immediately after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the low-key ceremony, which Diplo live-streamed on Instagram (and, in turn, caused a whole lot of drama). Country duo Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless” as the bride walked down the aisle, escorted by the groom’s longtime manager, Phil McIntyre. The couple then exchanged Ring Pops in lieu of customary wedding bands.

Soon after their quickie nuptials, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Jonas and Turner were still planning on having a second, more traditional wedding in France. A marriage certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight revealed that the actress “wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas” going forward.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us later in May. “They’re just super happy.”

The DNCE frontman hosted a bachelor party in Ibiza, Spain, at the end of May with his famous brothers and friends by his side.

