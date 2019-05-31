Clapping back! Diplo is here to let the world know he did not “ruin” Joe Jonas’ wedding to Sophie Turner, thank you very much.

The DJ, 40, shared a screenshot on Instagram from an article about an interview the DNCE frontman, 29, gave to Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp in which he joked about Diplo live-streaming the couple’s secret nuptials.

“The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” Diplo captioned the snap on Thursday, May 30, in reference to Jonas’ gray tuxedo.

The “Sucker” singer responded to the post with a rolling eyes emoji.

One day prior, Jonas told radio host Roman Kemp that the “Close to Me” artist “did ruin” his Vegas wedding ceremony, which took place after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” the Grammy nominee said. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

“We just laughed,” he said of himself and his new bride. “We loved it, we thought it was ridiculous, and I just love that he was walking into the chapel, and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.’”

All jokes aside, however, Jonas’ bride confessed to PorterEdit for the magazine’s cover story on Friday, May 31, that she was none too pleased with Diplo’s decision to live-stream the event without the couple’s permission.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she told the publication. “But it’s tricky when people live-stream it.”

The Game of Thrones star added, “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

Jonas and Turner tied the knot at the A Little White Wedding Chapel before a bevy of guests that included Khalid and Tom Holland.

A source told Us Weekly that their second, more traditional ceremony, which will take place in France this summer, will feature a performance from the groom. “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” the source said. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Jonas and Turner confirmed they were dating in January 2017 and got engaged nine months later.

