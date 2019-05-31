Here comes the groom! Joe Jonas and his friends celebrated his upcoming second wedding to wife Sophie Turner with a bachelor party in Ibiza, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Danielle Jonas’ brother, Mike Deleasa, shared some photos from the trip via Instagram on Thursday, May 30. “Submission for Trip Advisor…,” he captioned a series of pics featuring himself and DNCE member Cole Whittle on a yacht. “The Olive Garden is a must.”

Deleasa, 30, also posted a shot of Kevin Jonas staring out at the water while on the vessel.

Meanwhile, designer Richard Chai shared photos of Deleasa and Whittle, 37, standing on the edge of a building, along with “#Ibiza” on his Instagram Story.

Kevin, for his part, mentioned during a Wednesday, May 29, interview with Capital FM that the siblings were not feeling so great after their vacation. “You should have seen us yesterday,” the 31-year-old joked.

Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1. However, Us confirmed that the newlyweds will exchange vows again in France in June.

The couple already have plenty of ideas in mind for their big day too. “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us exclusively. “The décor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

The Game of Thrones star and the “Cake by the Ocean” singer are not stressing about their nuptials either. The insider called the pair, who got engaged in October 2017, “the chillest couple,” noting that their wedding planner is in charge. “They’ve been taking a backseat since they’re both so busy,” the source explained.

Turner teased the wedding date during a Friday, May 24, appearance on The Graham Norton Show. When the host suggested July 15th, she replied, “That was a pretty good guess.”

For now, the Dark Phoenix actress and Joe are soaking up their updated relationship status. “They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and wife,’” an insider told Us. “They’re just super happy.”

