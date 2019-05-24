Dead giveaway? Sophie Turner just gave fans a big clue about when they can expect her upcoming second wedding ceremony to Joe Jonas to happen.

The Game of Thrones alum, 23, seemed to spill the beans while appearing on the Friday, May 24, episode of the Graham Norton Show, which the 29-year-old DNCE frontman’s ex Taylor Swift was also present for.

“You are having a big party?” host Graham Norton asked of her impending French nuptials. Turner played coy about the affair, giving pause before saying, “Potentially.”

“Is that a secret?” he asked. “Not anymore!”

He then turned to the camera before stating, “I didn’t sign anything. It’s in France! 15th of July! Just outside Montpellier. … I have no idea.”

The Dark Phoenix star was impressed with his presumption, however.“That was a pretty good guess,” she said with a laugh.

Norton, 56, dissolved into laughter before shouting, “I’m a psychic! I’ve got the power!”

Us Weekly reported earlier this month that the couple, who married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, are still planning a ceremony in France this summer.

The pair sent out what appeared to be invitations to the wedding in November in the form of white boxes etched with gold script, as seen on life coach Mike Beyer’s Instagram Stories. “Sophie and Joe 2019 France,” the box read.

For now, however, the twosome are reveling in their newlywed status after tying the knot in their first campy ceremony in front of friends that included Diplo and Dan + Shay.

“It was cheesy as hell,” an insider revealed to Us of the pair’s Vegas wedding. “But it was also ridiculously cool and romantic in its own way. … Everyone was very relaxed and having a really good time.”

Added a second source: “They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife. They’re just super happy.”

