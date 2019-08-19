Katie-Holmes-Was-the-One-Who-Ended-Things-With-Jamie-Foxx





Calling it quits. Katie Holmes pulled the plug on her relationship with Jamie Foxx, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

An insider confirmed to Us on Monday, August 19, that the twosome split after six years together.

Earlier this month, Foxx, 51, sparked split speculation after he was spotted with two different women in the Los Angeles area. The Robin Hood actor was seen with a mystery blonde at Delilah and Highlight Room on Thursday, August 15. Two days later, Foxx stepped out and held hands with singer Sela Vave outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, Holmes, 40, was recently overheard telling friends about the breakup at La Esquina restaurant in New York City.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” the actress reportedly told a pal.

Us broke the news in March 2015 the Dawson’s Creek alum and the Grammy winner had been secretly dating for two years.

Despite being together for several years, an insider previously told Us that Foxx and Holmes had no plans to ever tie the knot.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” the source explained in April 2019. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

A second source told Us at the time that the pair didn’t want to “disrupt either of their families.”

While Holmes shares 13-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Foxx is the father of two daughters, Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10, from previous relationships.

“Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids,” the source noted at the time. “Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship. [They are also] close friends.”

