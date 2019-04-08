Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will continue to stay mum on their romance — but for good reason.

“They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Jamie rarely has her over his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids.”

Us broke the news in March 2015 that the Robin Hood actor, 51, and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, had been secretly seeing each other for two years. While Holmes shares 12-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Foxx is the father of two daughters, Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10, from previous relationships.

“Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship,” the source tells Us, noting that the twosome are also “close friends.”

Speculation that the pair had called it quits after five years together surfaced in February when Foxx said he was “single” at an Oscars charity gala. A source told Us, however, that his comment was “very nonchalant.”

“While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single,’” the source explained.

A month later, Foxx and Holmes seemingly put in an end to the breakup buzz after they were spotted on a romantic walk in Central Park in New York City on March 25. Prior to their NYC date, the duo hadn’t been spotted together since December 2018. An insider previously told Us that the private duo “see each other more than people would think.”

“When Katie and Jamie are together, it works,” the insider told Us in July 2018. “It’s weird, but it’s what works for them.”

The insider added at the time that the Ray Donovan actress was “smitten” with the Oscar winner. “She has fun with him when they are together.”

