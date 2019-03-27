Playing with our hearts! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were spotted looking very much like a couple while they strolled through New York City’s Central Park just weeks after the Robin Hood star referred to himself as “single,” sparking split speculation.

Foxx, 51, and the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, stayed close to each other on their walk as they were both bundled up from head to toe for the chilly weather on Monday, March 25. In pictures obtained by DailyMail, the Ray actor wore all black for the outing, while Holmes sported a long, denim coat, with matching jeans, a blue hat and white sneakers. According to the outlet, the couple later headed to the Metropolitan Museum Of Art.

The pair’s romantic walk seemingly put an end to gossip that Foxx and Holmes had called it quits on their relationship of more than five years. Speculation began to swirl in February when the In Living Color alum referenced his relationship status at an Oscars charity gala.

“It was very nonchalant. While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single,’” an insider told Us Weekly of the context of Foxx’s declaration.

Prior to his NYC date with Holmes, Foxx spent the previous day with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis and their 10-year-old daughter, Annalise, in Los Angeles. The Batman Begins actress, meanwhile, was in Greece with her 12-year-old daughter, Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2015 that Foxx and Holmes had been secretly dating for two years. The two continued to keep their relationship under wraps, until the past year when they’ve been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Ahead of their outing on Monday, the last time Holmes and Foxx were seen together was in December 2018, when they were spotted enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Miami. Days later, Foxx spent the day on a yacht with model Olivia Culpo and actress Cara Santana.

“Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that Holmes is “infatuated with” him, despite the fact he isn’t interested in settling down.

