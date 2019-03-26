Bonding time? Jamie Foxx was recently spotted spending some quality time with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis and their daughter, Annalise.

The Robin Hood actor, 51, appeared to be in good spirits as he joined Grannis, 42, and their only child together for a sunny walk in L.A. on Sunday, March 24. Foxx sported an all-black ensemble, which included a puffer jacket, fitted sweatpants and gym shoes. His ex, for her part, rocked workout pants, sneakers and wore her long, dark hair down and as she held onto an oversized bag.

The outing comes weeks after the Ray actor announced he was single at an Oscars charity gala. “It was very nonchalant,” an insider told Us Weekly of Foxx’s declaration at the time. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, ‘I’m single.’”

Foxx’s statement came despite his relationship of more than five years with Katie Holmes. Us broke the news in March 2015 that the pair had been secretly dating for two years. They were last spotted together in December 2018, while on a romantic trip in Miami.

Days after their Miami vacay, however, Foxx was spotted on a yacht with model Olivia Culpo and actress Cara Santana. A source told Us in January that the Dawson’s Creek alum is “infatuated with” Foxx despite his the fact he isn’t interested in settling down. “Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” the insider added at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The former couple share 12-year-old daughter, Suri. The mom and daughter duo are currently in Greece, where they visited the Moria Refugee Camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on Friday, March 22.

Foxx, meanwihle, is also father of 25-year-old daughter Corrine, whom he shares with Connie Kline.

