Turning a blind eye. Katie Holmes doesn’t care that her long-term boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, isn’t looking to settle down anytime soon. “She’s infatuated with him,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s what Katie signed up for.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and Robin Hood actor, 51, were together for a romantic mini-vacation in Miami just before the New Year, but Foxx was seen hanging out on a yacht with model Olivia Culpo and actress Cara Santana days after Holmes left Florida to go skiing with her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. “It was foolish,” the Baby Driver star told Us of the trip on Sunday, January 6.

“Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” the insider adds.

