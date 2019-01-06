2019 has already been filled with fun for Jamie Foxx! The Robin Hood actor briefly opened up to Us Weekly on Saturday, January 6, about his recent romantic Miami vacation with girlfriend Katie Holmes.

“It was foolish!” Foxx, 51, exclaimed to Us at Sean Penn’s J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations Gala in Los Angeles. His comment comes just one week after he was spotted passionately kissing Holmes, 40, on a luxury yacht.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, stunned in a red-and-white striped Eberjey top and matching bottoms for the outing in which she didn’t shy away from sharing PDA with Foxx. The pair were all smiles aboard the $8 million, 150-foot ship called the Utopia III.

The following day, Holmes and Foxx got playful as they rode Jet Skis together in South Florida’s Biscayne Bay. The Batman Begins actress and her beau both sported shorts and sunglasses with their life vests for the action-packed day.

Us Weekly broke the news in March 2015 that Holmes and Foxx had been secretly dating for two years. Despite playing coy about their relationship for years, the two have recently been more open about their love in public, including a birthday outing for the Ray Donovan actress in December at New York’s Serendipity 3.

“Katie and Jamie looked happy. They both came in the same car together, with her mom,” a source told Us at the time. “Her mom walked out with a cake box at the end. Jamie and Kathleen ordered their frozen hot chocolate, and Katie had a strawberry sundae.”

Prior to their relationship, Holmes was married to ex-husband, Tom Cruise, for six years, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Suri. Foxx is father of two daughters, Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 10, from previous relationships.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!