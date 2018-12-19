Sweet treats for the birthday girl! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx stepped out at Serendipity 3 in New York City for the actress’ 40th birthday on Tuesday, December 18.

A source tells Us Weekly that Holmes’ mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, joined the couple at the restaurant. The Dawson’s Creek alum often brings her 12-year-old daughter, Suri, to the same restaurant, which is famous for its desserts.

“Katie and Jamie looked happy. They both came in the same car together, with her mom,” the source tell Us. “Her mom walked out with a cake box at the end. Jamie and Kathleen ordered their frozen hot chocolate, and Katie had a strawberry sundae.”

The source adds that they “all seemed like they were having a great time.”

Us broke the news in March 2015 that Foxx, 50, and Holmes had been secretly seeing each other for two years. In recent months, the pair have been more public with their relationship, even sparking engagement rumors in October after the actress was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. (Holmes’ rep later confirmed to Us that the ring was just a movie prop.)

Holmes and Foxx were spotted out together in New Orleans earlier this month. The duo were smiling and laughing during their outing. An insider told Us exclusively in August that the pair “care about each other a lot.”

The Affair alum shares daughter Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Foxx, meanwhile, has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne, 24, and Annalise, 10.

