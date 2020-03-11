Picture-perfect parent! Katie Holmes has had her share of ups and downs, but one thing remains certain — her commitment to daughter Suri’s well-being.

Holmes, 39, and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, welcomed Suri in April 2006. The Oceans 8 actress and the Mission Impossible star called it quits in June 2012 after six years of marriage.

The Dawson’s Creek alum has been open about the highs and lows of raising Suri as a single parent because Cruise, 56, has distanced himself from the 12-year-old because she does not share his Scientology faith.

