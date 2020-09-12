Katie Holmes may tend to keep the details of her love life private, but the general public has long been intrigued nonetheless.

The Dawson’s Creek alum has been linked to many high-profile men over the years, among the most notable being Tom Cruise. While engaged to Chris Klein in 2004, she told Seventeen magazine that she “used to think that I was going to marry” the Mission: Impossible actor.

Holmes began dating Cruise in 2005, the same year she called off her engagement to the Sweet Magnolias actor. The First Daughter star revealed her plans to convert to Cruise’s religion, Scientology, that June and they announced their engagement later that month.

The A-listers welcomed their daughter in April 2006 and tied the knot in Italy that November. Nearly six years later, Holmes filed for divorce. The case was finalized in August 2012.

Holmes spoke to InStyle in March 2020 about the aftermath of her divorce from Cruise, in which she moved with their daughter to New York City. “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” she explained. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

A year after her divorce from Cruise, the Batman Begins actress sparked dating rumors with Jamie Foxx — the Top Gun: Maverick actor’s costar in 2004’s Collateral. The twosome mostly hid their romance from the public. They would, however, eventually part ways in 2019 after six years together.

At the time of their split, an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Holmes was the one to pull the plug on their relationship. News of their split came days after the Just Mercy actor was spotted with singer Sela Vave.

The Brahms: The Boy II actress, meanwhile, went on to spark dating with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in September 2020. The pair were seen together in New York City on two occasions, one of which they were caught engaging in PDA.

All in all, Holmes’ primary focus over the last few years has been caring for her only daughter. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she told Town & Country in March 2017. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Scroll down to explore Holmes’ dating history over the years.