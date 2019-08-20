Sela Vave: 5 Things to Know About Jamie Foxx’s Rumored New Woman





Back on the dating scene? Two days before Us Weekly confirmed Jamie Foxx’s split from Katie Holmes, the actor was spotted out with Sela Vave, holding hands with the singer as they exited the West Hollywood nighclub Bootsy Bellows on Saturday, August 17.

Vave was actually the second woman with whom Foxx, 51, was seen in the past week. He also stepped out with a mystery blonde at two other WeHo hotspots on Thursday, August 15.

Meanwhile, a source told Us that Holmes, 40, was the one who pulled the plug on her and Foxx’s six-year relationship.

1. She’s a Utah Native

Vave was a basketball forward for Providence Hall High School in Herriman, Utah, and graduated from the school in 2018, according to Heavy.

2. She’s a Singer

In a Power 106 interview alongside Foxx in July, Vave revealed she’s been singing since “forever.” She mentioned the single she has on iTunes — a 2018 track titled “All the Time” — and said they’re working on her debut album.

3. She Has Other Professional Interests

“I am a professional model and actor,” Vave writes in her Facebook profile, which also touts that she’s signed with the Salt Lake City-based Talent Management Group, Inc.

4. She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Know Foxx

“I am so grateful to this man!” Vave captioned a June 30 Instagram photo of herself and the Robin Hood star. “Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me. #feelingblessed.”

5. She Has Foxx’s Admiration

“She walked in, and everyone was like ‘What’s up with the new girl?’” Foxx said of Vave in the Power 106 interview. “Next thing I know, she’s sitting on my stairs with an acoustic guitar singing a broken down version of Beyoncé, and she wasn’t trying to be Fantasia or Whitney Houston. … I feel like she’s really going to make some noise.”

