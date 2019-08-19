



Not bothered? Katie Holmes was all smiles as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, August 18, just hours after her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, was spotted out with a second woman in two days.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, looked chic in a black-and-white striped bodycon dress, a jean jacket and sunglasses. Holmes paired her outfit with a burgundy crossbody bag and high-heeled flip-flops.

The outing comes on the heels of Foxx’s headline-making time with singer Sela Vave on Saturday, August 17. The Robin Hood actor, 51, was photographed holding the brunette’s hand while leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Foxx led Vave to his car where she rode in the passenger’s seat as they left the establishment. Days prior, the Texas native was seen spending time with a mystery blonde, whom he visited Delilah and Highlight Room with on Thursday, August 15. The two hangouts have sparked speculation that there is trouble in paradise with Foxx and Holmes, who were first linked in 2013.

Holmes and Foxx looked as happy as ever when they walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala weeks after the actor turned heads when announcing he was single at an Oscars party in February.

A source told Us Weekly in April that despite being together for so long, the duo aren’t rushing to take the next step in their relationship. “Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” the insider explained to Us at the time. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

A second insider told Us in January that Holmes is “infatuated with” Foxx even though he isn’t interested in settling down. “It’s what Katie signed up for.”

