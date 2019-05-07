The 2019 Met Gala didn’t disappoint! As the red carpet drew to a close on Monday, May 6, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes both arrived wearing Zac Posen — and even rode to the fundraiser in style alongside each other.

Posen, 38, documented a limo ride to the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on his Instagram Stories that showed the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, and Foxx, 51, dancing and laughing. Though the notoriously private couple didn’t pose together, Holmes’ gorgeous purple dress could be seen draped over the knee of the Robin Hood actor in one snap.

When the pair — who Us Weekly confirmed in March 2015 had already been dating for months — arrived at the event, they opted to walk the red carpet separately with the designer. Holmes, for her part, met up with friends later in the evening, but it was her arrival with Foxx that had Twitter going wild.

“Katie Holmes and Jamie Fox [sic] arrived [at] the Met gala together and Megan Marlee [sic] and Prince Harry has their baby; today was an A+ day!” one fan wrote with a nod to the arrival of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s baby boy earlier on Monday. Another added: “No ones gonna mention that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx took a group photo on the red carpet? #MetGala”

Holmes and Foxx were most recently spotted out on a low-key stroll in New York City last month. The Collateral star sparked speculation that he had split with Holmes in February when he called himself “single” at an Oscars party, though the pair have since debunked the chatter.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” an insider recently told Us Weekly of the pair. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

Added the source: “Katie and Jamie have great chemistry and a romantic relationship. They keep it private and protect it for the most part because they don’t want to disrupt either of their families. Jamie rarely has her over [to] his house and they mostly hang out separately from their kids.”

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Suri. Foxx, meanwhile, is dad of 25-year-old daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline, and daughter Annalise, 9, with ex Kristin Grannis.

Scroll down to see photos of Holmes and Foxx at the 2019 Met Gala!