Jamie Foxx Says He’s Single at Charity Oscars Gala

Running solo? Jamie Foxx announced he was single during a charity Oscars gala in Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 24.

“It was very nonchalant,” a source tells Us Weekly. The 51-year-old offered the update while during his half-hour performance at the third annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala Supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which was hosted at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.’”

Despite the declaration, the Robin Hood actor was spotted with longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes as recently as December 2018. The couple enjoyed a Miami vacation together around New Year’s Eve, during which they were photographed kissing on a yacht. “It was foolish!” Foxx said of the Floridian getaway during an exclusive interview with Us a week later.

Foxx and Holmes have been dating since October 2013, getting together just over a year after the Dawson’s Creek alum finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise. Us Weekly broke the news of their secret romance in March 2015.

The couple haven’t shown any signs of taking the next step together — a diamond ring recently spotted on Holmes’ finger was only a prop, it turned out — but an insider told Us last month that the low-key relationship with Foxx is “what Katie signed up for” and that she’s “infatuated with him.”

However, the Sleepless actor has been spotted with other women recently. Just days after Holmes left Miami to go skiing with Suri Cruise, for example, Foxx spent time with model Olivia Culpo and actress Cara Santana on a yacht.

“Jamie does care for her, but his recent behavior makes people question that,” the insider added in January.

Foxx has two daughters from prior relationships: Corinne Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 9.

