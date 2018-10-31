Going to the chapel? Katie Holmes sent tongues wagging earlier this week when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand. The sighting led to speculation that she and boyfriend Jamie Foxx are set to marry.

The 39-year-old actress and her new bling were seen on Tuesday, October 30, when Holmes stepped out with Jerry O’Connell in New Orleans. The pair, who are starring in The Secret together, appeared at ease while stopping for coffee.

However, the Dawson’s Creek alum’s rep tells Us Weekly that the ring is nothing more than a movie prop. Meanwhile, Foxx, 50, is also in New Orleans filming a flick.

Holmes and the Oscar winner have only recently brought their relationship into the spotlight. A source revealed to Us in July that the Batman Begins star is “smitten” with her beau of five years. “She has fun with him when they are together,” the insider said at the time. “It’s a relationship that works for her.”

Though she lives in New York City and Foxx resides in Los Angeles, the duo “see each other more than people would think,” according to the source. “When Katie and Jamie are together, it works. It’s weird, but it’s what works for them.”

The insider also noted that the pair’s romance has been strained by instances of the Robin Hood actor getting close to other women: “No one understands why Katie loves a man who can’t seem to commit or why he’s publicly humiliating her like this. Everyone just wants her to take care of herself and to be happy. But she won’t let go of Jamie.”

The typically private twosome stepped out more often over the last few months. They were spotted kissing during a Malibu beach day in July. In September, Foxx helped his girlfriend with her luggage in Atlanta days after the couple worked out together. Earlier this month, an eyewitness told Us “they looked very much like a couple” while attending a yacht party in New York City.

