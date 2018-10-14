Date night … sort of! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were spotted holding hands as they arrived to the Lumiere de Vie Launch yacht party in NYC on Saturday, October 13, before spending the evening apart.

“Jamie was holding Katie’s hand when they got out of their car and then they walked onto the boat together,” an onlooker told Us Weekly about their arrival at Chelsea Piers prior to the event.

The insider noted that “Jamie held her hand as she stepped up onto the ramp and they looked very much like a couple,” before the pair “walked quickly through the party and were taken to private quarters in the back, where Katie stayed the rest of the night.”

However, just because the 39-year-old Dawson’s Creek alum stayed put, it didn’t stop Foxx, 50, from embracing the celebration.

“Jamie went to the DJ booth and started spinning for the party,” the source told Us of the Collateral actor. “He was playing lots of ’90ss hip-hop and hyping the party up, he really made everyone turn up and was a great DJ.”

The source added that Foxx even took four shots of Patron in 20 minutes before he quipped, “s–t I’m drunk now!” to the crowd.

Foxx and Holmes’ outing comes just two months after the pair finally confirmed their nearly five-year relationship during a PDA-packed beach outing after shying away from getting cozy together in public for years.

“They were totally engaged with each other,” a beachgoer explained to Us in August. “They were never on their phones. She had this incredible smile on her face. She looked smitten.”

The couple was spotted the following month working out together while Holmes visited her beau in Atlanta where he was filming the upcoming movie Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan.

